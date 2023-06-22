As you know by now, a tourist submarine which promised a visit to the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared and searches are ongoing. It’s not clear what happened, but it’s possible that once it reached the Titanic, the vehicle got stuck in some way and has no way to get back up. In this case the problem is very complex because we are talking about enormous depths that normally manned vehicles cannot reach. Based on what was shared in a small report by the magazine wegotthiscovered, however, it seems that there is a manned submarine that is able to reach this point of the ocean: DSV Limiting Factori.e. a medium owned by Gabe Newell, CEO of Valve.

In addition to running Valve, Newell also runs the ocean exploration research organization Inkfish, which owns and operates the Limiting Factor. The submarine is the only vehicle to have reached the deepest point in all five oceans, including the most remote place on Earth, the Challenger Deep. He’s also previously visited the Titanic, so we know he could reach the missing submarine, in case it’s truly stranded there.

The problemHowever, even if Limiting Factor is able to reach the Titanic, it would be very difficult to save the people on board. There is no way to move people from one vehicle to another. In any case, Gabe Newell’s medium could help in searches. However, we do not know if the CEO of Valve is somehow involved in relief support.

Limiting Factor, Newll’s submarine

Of course we hope that everything goes well. We also point out that reports have emerged which confirm that this submarine was probably piloted with a low-cost wireless gamepad.