Titanic submarine, only a few hours remain to save the 5 passengers

Time passes and del submarine with 5 people on board hunting for the remains of the Titanic there is no trace. The air inside the capsule it will end on Thursday morning and at that point there will no longer be any hope of rescue for the billionaires who have decided to face this costly adventure 250 thousand dollars per person. The searches continue unabated but according to the experts saving the five people on board is”a desperate undertaking“. Rescuers scoured a large area north of the Atlantic Ocean. A pilot and four passengers were inside the miniature submarine on Sunday when the vessel lost its communication with the mother ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes after his dive which was supposed to last two hours. US and Canadian planes searched more than 7,600 square miles of open water, an area larger than the state of Connecticut. Launching sonar buoys also yielded no results. However, the Reuters news agency reports that the authorities have not confirmed for now the identity Of any passengers.

According to experts, rescuers face considerable obstacles. If the submersible had a mid-dive emergency, the pilot probably would have released weights to return to the surface, according to Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London. But in the absence of communication, locate a submarine the size of a van in the vast Atlantic that could prove a feat, he said. The submarine is sealed with bolts from the outside, preventing the occupants from escaping without assistance even in the event of surfacing. Titanic expert Tim Maltin told Nbc News Now that scouring an area of ​​20,000 square kilometers of the North Atlantic at a depth by almost four kilometers it’s not easy. “AND pitch dark over there. It’s freezing cold. The bottom is muddy and wavy. You can’t even see your hand in front of your face“.

