The submarine on the way to Titanic may have imploded, but what exactly does that mean and how does it happen? A video on the social media platform TikTok illustrates what is happening.

Kassel – It was to be an unforgettable expedition for the passengers of the Titan, the submarine that would take its occupants to the wreck of the Titanic. Instead, only the outside world will likely remember the submarine’s expedition, which likely ended tragically with all five occupants perishing.

The submersible lost contact with the mother ship after a short time, and a search lasting days followed. However, it is now assumed that the submarine imploded on the way to the Titanic. A video on TikTok shows what such a scenario could look like. A former Titanic tourist from Germany had already described the expedition as the Ascension Command.

The disappeared submarine on the way to the Titanic has probably imploded – video shows a simulation

Anyone who flies in an airplane knows the feeling – pressure on the ears. This occurs because the air pressure inside and outside the aircraft is very different. In order for the plane to withstand the low pressure in the air, it is artificially balanced, reports the travel portal travelbook.de. The same is also true underwater, except that the pressure there is significantly higher than on land, if this pressure is not balanced, an implosion can occur.

What is an implosion? An implosion is the opposite of an explosion – the pressure outside is significantly greater than the pressure inside. During the implosion, the low pressure inside a room or object cannot be equalized and can therefore be suddenly destroyed, the science portal informs spectrum.de. Fragments of the vessel first fly into the center of the interior. Only then are they thrown outwards, as can also be seen in the TikTok video. See also Justin Trudeau contracts covid-19 and says he is fine

Titanic submarine implosion visualized in video – This is what the last few moments could have looked like

In a short description, the video explains what exactly could have happened to the submersible on the way to the Titanic. The instantaneous collapse in pressure reportedly heated the air as the boat’s walls crashed together “and all in about 30 milliseconds.”

Titanic Submarine Implosion Video Simulation: “At Least It’s Happening Instantly”

The TikTok video illustrates the situation the submersible was in. One user comments, “I’ve heard people talk about it and it sounds like a different language. So this video helps me a lot.” Otherwise, the video evokes different reactions. A TikTok user wrote, “At least it happens right away and not slowly like drowning or deprivation of oxygen.”

Another user just said, “This is the video you need to watch before you climb the damn thing.” Whether at high altitude or even in space, people don’t just seek risk in the deep sea. Another video shows the final moments before the submarine started its journey to Titanic. (kiba)