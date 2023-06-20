VA small submarine used to tour the wreck of the legendary cruise ship “Titanic” that sank in 1912 has disappeared off the coast of North America. The US Coast Guard launched a search operation, as announced on Monday. According to media reports, five people are on board submersible.

According to British media British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding is among the passengers. According to the Independent, his stepson Brian Szasz confirmed on Facebook that Harding is missing: “My thoughts and prayers are with my stepdad Hamish Harding whose submarine went missing en route to the Titanic. The rescue mission is on.”

Just yesterday had Harding posted a picture on Instagram, signing a banner that reads “Titanic Expedition Mission V.” He wrote: “I am proud to announce that I have joined the RMS TITANIC mission of @oceangateexped will be there as a mission specialist.” He went on to say that due to inclement weather, this will likely be the only trip to Titanic this year. A good window had just opened up so they wanted to try the dive tomorrow morning. Until then, there are still a lot of preparations to be made. “More updates to come IF the weather holds up.” He hasn’t posted anything since.

The search for the submarine is ongoing, said a spokesman for the Coast Guard Coordination Center in the US east coast metropolis of Boston. According to the Canadian Coast Guard, it also took part in the rescue operation with an airplane and a ship. The oxygen supply on the “Titan”, as the small submersible is called, should last for 96 hours.

According to the US broadcaster CBS News, the company responsible, OceanGate Expeditions, said it was examining and mobilizing “all options to bring the crew back safely”. “Our entire focus is on the crew members of the submersible and their families,” the statement said further. The company is “deeply grateful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep-sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”

According to OceanGate Experiences, the 6.70 meter long submarine can accommodate five people: a captain, a maximum of three tourists and an expert. The tours, which depart from the Canadian island of Newfoundland, last a total of eight days. According to the New York Times, a trip in the summer of 2022 cost around 250,000 US dollars (currently 229,000 euros). The company is promoting the carbon fiber submersible rides as a chance to “step out of the ordinary and discover something truly extraordinary,” according to the BBC.

The Titanic sank in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, killing more than 1,500 people. The remains of the famous luxury liner were discovered in 1985 at a depth of around 3800 meters. They are located in international waters about 400 miles off the Canadian coast. Since its discovery, researchers and tourists have regularly visited the wreck. Only recently, with the help of high-resolution 3D images, scientists offered the most accurate depiction of the wreck to date.