Titanic submarine, the detail that reveals many things about the risks

New ones emerge details on the tragic expedition of Titan to see the remains of the Titanic a 3,800 meters of depth. A trip unfortunately without return for the five people who were on board, the vessel is imploded and for the passengers there was nothing to do. To understand how safe the Titan was or not – we read in the Messenger – we need to take a step back. The submarine of OceanGate reached the depth of the wreck of the Titanic only in 13 dives on about 90, according to an Insider analysis. The number refers to completed missionsi.e. those who have actually reached the Titanic.

