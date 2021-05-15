A replica of the famous “Titanic” ship, of its natural size, began to appear in the depths of the Chinese countryside, but this copy will never sink and you will never see the sea because it is located in the middle of the fields. An amusement park is established dedicated to this ship, whose sinking is a prominent historical event. .

Four cranes mount a huge dry dock on the banks of a river in Sining (southwestern China), where workers wearing yellow protective helmets are busy working around the hull of a giant ship.

This workshop will eventually produce a giant replica of the “Titanic”, the ship that sank more than a century ago in the Atlantic Ocean and whose sinking killed more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

Soo Shaojun, who was behind the idea, said it was a “very complex project”. “We are building a ship the size of an aircraft carrier,” but on the ground, he added in front of a model of the ship in his office.

The nearest sea to Cening is more than a thousand kilometers away. But the entrepreneur is convinced that the curious will nevertheless come to visit the Titanicland theme park for the ship.

The project, at a cost of 10 billion yuan (1.4 billion dollars), is scheduled to open at the end of the year.

The Titanic was in its day the largest cruise ship ever.

It was believed to be unsinkable, but to this day it is still synonymous with the greatest disaster in marine history.

Like the original, Su’s replica is 260 meters long and took six years to build, twice the time it took to build the real Titanic, with the participation of 100 workers and using 23,000 tons of steel.

Everything in “Titanic”, Chinese mainland, is inspired by the originals, from the dining room to the luxurious cabins and even the doorknobs.

With a view to imposing realism on the atmosphere, the real steam engine will give your visitors the impression that they are really in the middle of the sea.

– The help of the stars – “The experts + Titanic + and its historians have approved the building plans,” Su assured.

The price for a night’s stay in the “Titanic” version is 2,000 yuan (about $ 310).

Seeking to fully integrate into the atmosphere of “Titanic”, as they tour the park by minibus, tourists will hear “My Heart Will Go On” that formed the soundtrack to the cinematic “Titanic” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film was a huge success in China when it was shown there in 1997.

The world’s most famous ship made headlines again in China recently, with the release of a documentary that revealed the stories of six Chinese survivors of its sinking.

The “Titanic” sailed on April 10, 1912 from Southampton (southern Britain) heading to New York, but it crashed after it collided with an iceberg off the coast of Canada.

The shipwreck, which was not found until 1985, is 4,000 meters deep.