The US and Canadian coast guards continue the search for the small tourist submarine that disappeared with five people on board (three tourists, the pilot and an assistant), after visiting the wreck of the Titanic in a remote area of ​​the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North America. Authorities were notified Sunday afternoon by the vessel’s operator, OceanGate Expeditions, of her disappearance, Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the US Coast Guard, said.



The searches

Contact with the Titan, it was learned, was lost an hour and 45 minutes after its dive. “We’re working very, very hard to find him. The searches, both on the surface and under water, cover an area about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, at a depth of about 4,000 meters» explained John Mauger, estimating that the submersible still has oxygen reserves between 70 and 96 hours.

Who are the passengers on board

The first names of the possible passengers of the Titan, the five-seater submarine of OceanGate Expediction that disappeared while approaching the wreck of the Titanic located at a depth of 3,800 meters are: the billionaire passionate about impossible feats, the submarine pilot called “Mr Titanic” , the CEO and founder of Ocean Gate, the company that for the sum of 250 thousand dollars offered “an opportunity to get out of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary”.

The first name, confirmed by relatives, is that of the 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding at the head of Action Aviation, an aviation-related company based in the United Arab Emirates. Harding himself, a space and adventure enthusiast, had shared all his joy on social media shortly before taking part in the exploration of the ancient wreck.

With him too Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 76 years old, perhaps one of the world’s leading experts on the Titanic. Former member of the French navy for 25 years, Nargeolet was the one who drove the Nautilus, a small submarine which in 1987 after the first discoveries confirmed the presence of the ship and after 34 different dives allowed to recover over 1800 objects from the Titanic. While awaiting confirmation of his real presence on the vessel, some relatives confided that before leaving, “he didn’t trust this new submarine made of composite material and with a 60-centimeter porthole, but he would have gone there anyway for the beauty of the expedition”.

The other passenger appears to be the CEO of Ocean Gate Expedition, aerospace engineer Stockton Rush. Since 2010 the beginning of his dream: he who wanted to go into space but couldn’t due to vision problems, chose to open the doors of deep-sea tourism to allow wealthy people to be «one of the few to see with your own eyes the Titanic”.

The first details about the accident

The bathyscaphe would have lost contact with the crew of Polar Prince, the ship used for transport to the Titanic wreck area, an hour and 45 minutes after the start of the bathyscaphe’s descent. Since then the emergency has started.

The Ocean Gate offers an “eight days seven nights” package

The only commercial vehicles capable of arriving within walking distance of the historic hull are those of the Ocean Gate. What do they offer? An “eight days seven nights” package on the submarine for five people, including wi-fi and bathroom available. An experience that is not for everyone, given the costs: each passenger has to shell out almost 250,000 dollars, over a million, for each descent into the abyss. Rush and his friends had already made several successful expeditions, also collecting video materials useful for scientific research. On the company’s website we read that the ongoing mission was scheduled for June 12 to 20: usually, before each dive, tourists were given a briefing and a safety course and then dived for a few hours, sometimes even ten.