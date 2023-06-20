US and Canadian search teams are using “all available resources” to search for the submarine with five people on board that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. The Titan, which hasn’t been heard of since Sunday, when you dived for an exploration on the wreck of the Titanic, in fact, it has only 96 hours of oxygen autonomy. Five people were on board when contact with the small submarine was lost, approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

The rescue operation continued through the night, but so far there is no sign of the OceanGate Expeditions submarine. “It’s a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” said a Coast Guard commander. “But we are deploying all available resources to make sure we can locate the vessel and rescue the people on board.”

Entrepreneurs and explorers, who are the missing

A British and a Pakistani businessman, the CEO of the company that organized the mission to search the wreck of the Titanic and a French explorer. Although there is no official confirmation, it is believed that they are the passengers of the bathyscaphe that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean. Among them Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British explorer and businessman, president of the aviation company Action Aviation. Then there are the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, administrator of the Seti Institute, together with his son Suleman.

Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that organized the mission, was also on board. According to a Facebook post he made before setting off, 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet is also believed to be on board.