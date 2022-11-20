Titanic: plot, cast, trailer, trivia and streaming of the film on Channel 5

This evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, the cult film Titanic, a 1997 film directed by James Cameron, is broadcast on Canale 5. A great blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the roles of Jack and Rose, two members of different social classes who fall in love during the tragic 4-day maiden voyage in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean of the RMS Titanic.

Plot

North Atlantic, 1996. Treasure hunter Brock Lovett is leading an expedition to recover a fabulous diamond, the Heart of the Ocean, lost during the shipwreck from the sunken wreck of the RMS Titanic. Lovett and his team manage to bring the safe of Caledon Hockley, owner of the diamond, to the surface. Inside, however, they find only the portrait of a naked girl wearing the diamond, dated April 14, 1912. An elderly Iowa widow, Rose Dawson Calvert, learns of the find by watching TV and contacts Lovett claiming to be the woman of the portrait, Rose DeWitt Bukater, a first class passenger of the Titanic believed to have died in the sinking. Having ascertained her identity after arriving on Lovett’s ship, Rose agrees to tell her own story and what happened during her voyage on the Titanic.

Titanic: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Titanic, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Leonardo DiCaprioJack Dawson

Kate WinsletRose DeWitt Bukater

Billy Zane as Nathan Caledon “Cal” Hockley

Gloria Stuart: Rose at 102 (Rose Dawson Calvert)

Frances Fisher: Ruth DeWitt Bukater

Kathy BatesMargaret “Molly” Brown

Bill PaxtonBrock Lovett

Danny NucciFabrizio De Rossi

Victor GarberThomas Andrews

Bernard Hill as Commander Edward Smith

Jonny Phillips: Charles Lightoller

Jonathan HydeBruce Ismay

Jason BerryTommy Ryan

David WarnerSpicer Lovejoy

Lewis Abernathy: Lewis Bodine

Suzy AmisLizzy Calvert

Curiosity

Everyone knows Titanic, but some curiosities are little known even to fans of the film. For more than a decade, it was the highest-grossing film in history: nearly $2.2 billion. In recent times it has been surpassed by Avengers: Endgame (released in 2019 and with 2.797 billion dollars at the box office) and Avatar (released in 2009, also directed by Cameron, with its 2.789 billion dollars earned). It is also known that Titanic has won an impressive 11 Academy Awards out of 14 nominations. A record that still stands, in cohabitation with Ben Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King (2003). And it is also known that in 2017 it was included in the National Film Registry of the US Library of Congress.

But now let’s see some more particular curiosities.

With its $200 million budget (plus $85 million for promotion and distribution), Titanic was the most expensive film ever made until 1997.

Do you know that instead of Leonardo DiCaprio, in the role of Jack there risked being one of Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matthew McCounaughey and Christian Bale? The castings for the protagonist of Titanic took place among these candidates. Depp rejected the part, Bale and the others were rejected: Cameron only wanted DiCaprio.

And instead of Kate Winslet in the role of Rose? Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Jodie Foster, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sharon Stone were considered.

Director James Cameron, before shooting the film, practiced diving and went several times to see the wreck of the real Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean: not wanting to film from inside a submarine, thanks to his brother Mike he was able to use cameras resistant to the atmospheres of that depth.

The film scenes were shot on a real ship, the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh. For the shipwreck, however, a reconstruction of the Titanic carried out in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California was used. As well as a series of computer-generated images.

The soundtrack, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, went down in cinema history. Yet, initially, the film was intended by Cameron to have no songs. It was thanks to James Horner, composer of the piece that he secretly made it and sent it to Cameron, which was then inserted: the director, after listening to it, was totally in love with it.

Also for the soundtrack, it was also proposed to write it to Dolores O’Riordan (singer of The Cranberries), who refused because she was pregnant.

You know the scene where the water crashes into the grand staircase, destroying it? Don’t pretend, we know you know the movie by heart. Well, during filming there was only one chance to shoot it, since everything would really have been destroyed. Fortunately, the mission was successful: think that the water destroyed the stairs right from the foundations, which were made “only” of steel.

Gloria Stuart, who plays Rose as an old woman, was 86 years old at the time of filming. She was made up to look over a hundred years old, like the real Rose. It is said that she did not like the decision to make her look even older at all. Stuart is also the only actress in the cast who was already born in 1912, the year of the shipwreck. She died in 2010 at 100 years old.

The characters of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater are fictional. Yet, after filming, Cameron discovered that there really was a J. Dawson on the Titanic: his name was Joseph, he was from Dublin and his body is buried in Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Nova Scotia, alongside many other victims of the shipwreck . His grave, inevitably, is one of the most visited. Are you already booking tickets to Nova Scotia?

In the water scenes Kate Winslet was one of the few who refused to wear a wetsuit. Stoic. But she caught pneumonia.

You know the scene where Jack draws a portrait of Rose posing nude? The hands filmed in the film are not those of DiCaprio, but those of Cameron, who thus made a small cameo.

