Titanic: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Tonight, Friday 13 October 2023, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5, Titanic, a 1997 film directed, written, produced and co-edited by James Cameron, will be broadcast. The film is a historical epic-romantic colossal, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the roles of Jack and Rose, two members of opposite social classes who fall in love on board the ill-fated ship RMS Titanic, which actually sank on 15 April 1912. during its maiden voyage, following a crash into an iceberg. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Atlantic Ocean, 1996. The treasure hunter Brock Lovett, together with his research team, is conducting an expedition inside the wreck of the transatlantic RMS Titanic, which was victim of a famous shipwreck 84 years before, with the aim of recovering a large diamond called Heart of the Ocean, apparently lost during the tragedy. The researchers find the safe of a certain Caledon Hockley, who is known to have been the last person to have purchased the diamond, but when they open it they find only a folder containing the portrait of a naked young woman wearing the necklace with the diamond : the portrait bears the date 14 April 1912, the day on which the Titanic collided with the iceberg which caused it to sink. Rose Dawson Calvert, a centenarian widow from Iowa, learns of the discovery while watching television and calls Lovett claiming to be the girl in the portrait, identified as a first class passenger on the Titanic believed to have died in the shipwreck: Rose DeWitt Bukater. Mrs. Calvert arrives with her niece Lizzy on the ship, where her identity is ascertained and she agrees to tell her story and the story of her journey on the Titanic.

Titanic: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Titanic, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kate Winslet: Rose DeWitt Bukater

Leonardo DiCaprio: Jack Dawson

Gloria Stuart: Rose DeWitt Bukater-Dawson Calvert (Older Rose)

Billy Zane: Caledon “Cal” Hockley

Frances Fisher: Ruth DeWitt Bukater

Kathy Bates: Margaret “Molly” Brown

Victor GarberThomas Andrews

Bernard Hill: Captain Edward Smith

Jonathan Hyde: Joseph Bruce Ismay

David Warner: Spicer Lovejoy

Danny Nucci as Fabrizio De Rossi

Jason Barry: Tommy Ryan

Bill PaxtonBrock Lovett

Suzy Amis: Lizzy Calvert

Lewis Abernathy: Lewis Bodine

Nicholas Cascone: Bobby Buell

Anatoly M. Sagalevitch: Anatoly Milkailavich

Mark Lindsay Chapman: Commander in 2nd Henry T. Wilde

Ron Donachie: Henry J. Bailey

Ewan Stewart: 1st Officer William M. Murdoch

Jonathan Phillips: 2nd Officer Charles Lightoller

Kevin De La Noy: 3rd officer. Herbert Pitman

Simon Crane: 4th officer. Joseph Boxhall

Ioan Gruffudd: 5th officer. Harold Lowe

Edward Fletcher: 6th Officer James P. Moody

Amy Gaipa as Trudy Bolt

Rocky Taylor: Bert Cartmell

Alexandrea Owens as Cora Cartmell

Camilla Overbye Roos: Helga Dahl

Eric Braeden: John Jacob Astor

Charlotte Chatton: Madeleine Astor

Bernard Fox: Colonel Archibald Gracie IV

Michael Ensign: Benjamin Guggenheim

Fannie Brett: Madame Léontine Aubart

Martin Jarvis: Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon

Rosalind Ayres: Lady Lucy Duff Gordon

Rochelle Rose: Countess of Rothes

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Titanic live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 13 October 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.