Kilian Bäuml

Ever since the movie Titanic came out 25 years ago, fans have been asking one question: did Jack really have to die? Now there is an answer.

Munich – Titanic is one of the most successful films of all time. He grossed over two billion dollars worldwide and is therefore loud film.at in third place among the highest-grossing films. The two actors Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio achieved world fame and were catapulted into the premier league of Hollywood’s most famous actors. He has been captivating his viewers for 25 years now, but also presents them with a riddle: Could Jack have survived?

The end of the film about the sinking of the Titanic more than 110 years ago wades with a lot of tragedy. After the ship hits the iceberg and sinks, Jack and Rose are left to the ocean. She is lying on a floating door and is able to keep her head above water, while Jack is completely in the cold sea. When rescue finally comes, Jack is dead and sinking into the shallows of the sea. But should it really have happened that way? Many fans of the film feel that there would have been ample room for Jack and Rose on the door.

Titanic ending leaves fans puzzled – could Jack have survived?

The question should now be in a documentation by National Geography, which is due to be released this month, have to be finally clarified. Several scenarios are said to have been played through, reports nv. The result: Jack could have survived!

In these two scenarios, Jack and Rose could both have survived:

scenario 1 Jack and Rose could have both walked towards the door with their torsos. This would have significantly increased Jack’s chances of survival.

Jack and Rose could have both walked towards the door with their torsos. This would have significantly increased Jack’s chances of survival. scenario 2 If Jack had been wearing a life jacket, he might have held out until help arrived.

However, according to director James Cameron, Jack’s train of thought was, “‘I’m not going to do anything they do [Rose] could endanger’, and that’s 100 percent his character.”

Titanic director has always had a strong opinion on Jack’s survival

The director of the classic had already spoken to the British newspaper ten years ago Daily Mail similarly expressed. He said at the time that the discussion surrounding Jack’s death “shows that the film succeeded in making Jack so endearing to audiences that it pained them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been pointless… The film is about death and separation; he had to die.”

Jack and Rose’s tragic love story doesn’t just get its own documentary this month. The film itself will also be in cinemas again from February 10th, just before Valentine’s Day. (kiba)