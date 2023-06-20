There are reportedly five people aboard a missing submarine that was used to take tourists to visit the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. About 6.40 meters long, it submerged on Sunday morning and contacts were interrupted 1h40′ after the start of the mission. The Boston Coast Guard has launched a search operation off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

On board there would be the Frenchman Paul Henri Nargeolet, former ship commander, deep-sea diver and submarine pilot, as the Guardian writes. Director of the Underwater Research Group for E/M Group and RMS Titanic Inc, Nargeolet is considered the leading authority on the wreck site and may have been responsible for the missing submarine. Also on board could be the British businessman Hamish Harding, known as an aviator and explorer. Harding, who lives in the Emirates, is among those who had booked the trip. The 58-year-old posted on Instagram last Saturday that “due to the worst winter in 40 years, this mission will likely be the first and only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened and we will attempt the dive tomorrow.”