One of the scenes that fans of “Titanic” still do not forget is, without a doubt, that of Rose and Jack. The couple is remembered by an entire generation for their farewell in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. However, many continue to believe that the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio could have survived the shipwreck, but that did not happen in the iconic film. Now, on the occasion of the anniversary of this film classic, its director James Cameron has decided to answer the question of hundreds of followers: Was Jack’s death inevitable or could he enter the door where his beloved was floating?

Although the filmmaker acknowledged that the character of Jack Dawson could have lived to tell the story, the documentary”Titanic: 25 years later with James Cameron“, which is hours away from being released, will show real evidence of this fact. Meanwhile, netizens continue to demand that the director modify that part to save Jack.

In Twitterfor example, after the Base pop account (@PopBase) published the recreation of the scene with two doubles that we will soon see in National Geographicusers have manifested asking “to change the ending”, “to rewrite the script and for Jack to survive” or pointing out that “Jack really died for nothing”.

Users react to video related to the iconic scene from “Titanic”. Photo: Twitter capture

Cameron’s attempt to clarify the main question is likely to raise some other questions or more comment among fans.

How many Oscars did Titanic get?



The movie classic got 11 academy awards in the 14 nominations it received. It triumphed in categories such as best film, best direction, best original song, best photography, among others.

From what date will “Titanic” be seen in Peruvian cinemas?



Next week, hundreds of Peruvians will be able to enjoy “Titanic” in theaters. Photo: Facebook Lima Film Festival/ Carlos Contreras/La República

The third highest grossing film in history returns to the big screen on Thursday, February 9.