More than 100 years have passed since the luxury cruise ship Titanic sank when it collided with an iceberg. but at this moment, officers of the United States Coast Guard are carrying out a rescue mission very similar to the one that was carried out in 1912.

(We recommend reading: ‘Possible catastrophe’: Experts warned of failures in the submarine that was traveling to the Titanic).

The Titanic accident is one of the best-known events in world history. since this marked the death of 1,500 people who were traveling on the huge ship and who ended up drowning in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive. Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

As the story goes, the luxurious vessel had departed from Southampton, England, and was destined to arrive at a port in New York in April 1912.

However, on the 15th of that month, an iceberg appeared in the route that the Titanic was taking and produced a strong shock in which the ship sank.

(Also: Titan Submarine: How Many Hours of Oxygen Does the Titanic Submersible Have Left?).

More than 1,500 people died in the tragic accident and although hundreds of maritime search experts tried to find the wreckage of the ship, it was not possible until 73 years later. when a joint mission between France and the United States managed to find the parts of the cruiser.

People say that The remains of the luxurious ship are buried somewhere on the Great Bank of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean. This is why this place has also been called “the Canyon of the Titanic”.

Its location is 640 kilometers from the Canadian island of Newfoundland. and experts assure that the remains are at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The US and Canada are looking for the submarine that traveled to the Titanic with five people on board

the new exploration

From this Sunday, Dozens of maritime experts from the United States Coast Guard have been working on the search for a missing submarine.after leaving from a port in Newfoundland.

People say that the ship would have advanced 700 kilometers until it lost its connection and since then, nothing is known.

(You might be interested in: Why did the submarine that was trying to reach the Titanic disappear? These are two hypotheses).

On board the submarine were 5 people who had paid large sums of money to visit the remains of the Titanic in an exclusive expedition that is made from the United States.

However, Official sources confirmed that the oxygen reserves available on the boat would last only until dawn on June 22.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

The health effects that the crew of the missing submarine would have

They have detected ‘sounds’ where the submarine was lost, US Coast Guard says.

Titanic: Why is it so difficult to find the missing submersible in the ocean?