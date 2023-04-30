Jalisco.- more than a day whole have fighting a Forest fire in tapalpa and nearby municipalities in the southern Jaliscowith superhuman efforts of firefighters and brigade members of the three levels of governmentwho fight for control the flames.

According to a statement, the Forest fire appears in the places the reedbed and tiliain the area of Magic Town of Tapalpaand in the Ciénega areain Atemajac de Brizuela.

The firefighters and brigade members are supported with four helicopters and vehicles specialized. Are 289 items those who they fight the flamesrisking its integrity.

According to the latest reports made, 85 percent of the fire has been contained.

Neighbors evacuated

He Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroinformed through their social networks that they evacuated preventively to 260 people.

He added that so far only one cabin affected by the fire has been reported.

Forest fires have affected several municipalities. Photo: Courtesy

Atmospheric alert and evacuation

The atmospheric alert go on active for the municipalities of Tapalpa, Atemajac de Brizuela, Techaluta de Montenegro and Amacuecait was informed.

In an effort to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the area, the State Civil Protection and Fire Unit has carried out the preventive evacuation.

He Mayor of Tapalpa, Jorge Lomelíhas established a single command for the work of containing the fire.

He specified that the evacuation of people has been carried out in subdivisions such as Hacienda San Francisco, Los Reflejos and other nearby points.

In addition to Tapalpa, large forest fires have been suffered in municipalities such as Zapopan, in the El Reventón area, where 28 forest firefighters from the Jalisco Ministry of the Environment, Conafor and the Bosque La Primavera OPD, as well as aircraft personnel ” Witari” from the Jalisco Ministry of the Environment and “Tláloc” from Zapopan, are working hard to control the flames.