From: Momir Takac

James Cameron is not only a director, but also a deep-sea explorer. When he heard about the “Titan” disappearance, he immediately thought of a catastrophe.

Munich – The drama about the submersible that disappeared on the way to the wreck of the “Titanic” has come to a sad end. After debris was discovered, the US Coast Guard assumes that the mini-submarine “Titan” imploded and the five occupants are dead.

James Cameron has now commented on the accident. The star director, who shot the blockbuster “Titanic” in 1997, thought of a catastrophe as soon as he found out about the disappearance. “I felt in my bones what happened. For the submarine’s electronics to fail, its communications system to fail and its tracking transponder to fail at the same time – the submarine is gone,” Cameron told the BBC.

“Communications were lost and navigation was lost – and I said right away, you can’t lose communications and lose navigation at the same time without having an extreme catastrophe or catastrophic event with high-energy energy,” the director continued. Until the discovery of debris, experts could only guess what happened to “Titan”.

Cameron needs to know. He himself has dived 33 times to the wreck of the “Titanic” and with his self-developed underwater vehicle “DeepSea Challenger” also to deep sea trenches of the oceans, including the deepest point on earth in the Mariana Trench. “The first thing that came to mind was an implosion,” he said. His premonition was to become a sad reality.

Director Cameron compares the loss of the mini-submarine to the “Titanic” disaster

The loss of “Titan” was a “terrible irony” and compared it to the “Titanic” accident. “We now have another calamity which unfortunately rests on the same principles of not heeding warnings,” he said. “OceanGate has been warned.” Some members of the deep-sea diving community, to which he belongs, wrote the company a letter. In it, they warned that OceanGate was “headed for disaster.”

According to Cameron, some employees are said to have resigned. He didn’t say why. In addition, according to the BBC, a former employee is said to have expressed concerns about safety with the mini-submarine “Titan” as early as 2018. Previous passengers have described the Titanic submersible as improvised. (mt)