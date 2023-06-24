Home page World

From: Johannes Nuss

Split

After the implosion of the mini-submarine “Titan” during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic, director James Cameron now speaks up – and freaks out.

Munich – Even days after the tragic accident of the submersible “Titan”, which was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic when it disappeared from the radar, the news continues. Now director James Cameron (68) has spoken in a video. In it, the director of the 1997 film “Titanic” takes a harsh stance on those responsible and makes serious accusations against them.

‘I knew they’d find it there’: Titanic director Cameron freaks out after ‘Titan’ implosion in video

“Titan, Titanic, you know, the megalomania, the arrogance. It’s all back,” Cameron said in the video, released by the international news outlet Reuters. There had been “rather loud warnings” from experts who had been thrown into the wind. “It is very ironic that there is now another wreck next to the Titanic for the same reason” – because the warnings had been ignored, Cameron said angrily.

After the implosion of the mini-submarine “Titan” during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic, director James Cameron now speaks up. (Montage) © Everett Collection/Oceangate Expeditions/dpa/Imago

“When I first heard about the incident on Monday, I started emailing and making calls. Within an hour and a half I had the following information: they were diving and they were about 1000 meters down when communication and tracking went down.”

The US Coast Guard is said to have heard the sound of the “Titan” implosion on Sunday (June 18).

The latter is of crucial importance, the Titanic connoisseur continues. “Because the transponder used to track a submarine during descent and on the bottom is a completely autonomous system.” According to Cameron, the transponder is in its own pressurized housing and has its own battery. “With the simultaneous loss of communications and tracking, the submarine was gone. No question, I’ve been trying for days to run through other scenarios that could explain this, but I can’t think of anything.”

As stated in several reports by American media, the US Coast Guard is said to have heard a noise on Sunday that could have come from the implosion. The search area was then narrowed down.

“Search, search, search! The sub was right there. It was at the bottom of the sea and in the last known location,” Cameron continued in the video. “That’s the first place you look – the last known position. You don’t run around everywhere with planes, trains and cars looking. It was right there when it imploded. I knew they would find it there.”

After the “Titan” implosion: Titanic director James Cameron raises serious allegations

Cameron also criticizes the sub’s composite construction in the video. “It sounded bad from the start because we make pressure hulls out of coherent material. Steel, titanium, ceramics, acrylic – you can model that. You can’t do that with a composite material because it’s two different materials that are somehow connected.”

Cameron says in the video that it was known that the submarine could have failed: “Not on the first dive after it passed the pressure test, but on the seventh or whatever that was.” With steel or titanium that would be Accidents according to Cameron did not happen.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

Cameron, who celebrated great success in 1997 with his Hollywood film about the fate of the luxury liner “Titanic”, is considered an experienced deep-sea explorer himself. He dived 33 times to the wreck of the Titanic. (jon)