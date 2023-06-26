He titanic it was a ship british ocean liner that has inspired two films with the same name and more than one documentary about its shipwreck in 1912. For this reason, in December 1997, a film adaptation was released in the United States that, in addition to representing the tragic story of the ship, tells the romance between Jack Dawson and rose dewitttwo young people from different social classes who board the Titanic.

This 2023 will celebrate 26 years of its premiere in the US and 25 in Peru, since it arrived in our country in January 1998. For this reason, here we show you the before and after of the actors, of which one is almost unrecognizable due to disease.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson)

The actor gave life to the protagonist of the story: the poor young artist who falls in love with Rose. Currently, he is 48 years old and is still active in the world of acting with major productions such as “Blood Diamond”, “The Great Gatsby”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Revenant”. However, it was not until 2016 that he won his first Oscar, despite having been nominated before.

Photo: composition LR/20th Century Fox/Vanity Fair

Kate Winslet (Rose Dewitt)

Kate co-starred with Leonardo and played socialite Rose Dewitt. The now 47-year-old actress has starred in other popular films, including the two “Avatar” productions, “Divergent” and “Insurgent.” In addition, she was part of the cast of the series “Mare of Easttown”.

Photo: Composition LR/20th Century Fox/ABC Style

Billy Zane (Caledon Hockley)

Billy Zane played the antagonist in the movie “Titanic”, who did manage to survive. At 57, the actor has completely lost his hair due to alopecia. However, he has continued his career in the world of cinema, in which he has also served as a director and producer.

Photo: composition LR/20th Century Fox/Pinterest

Victor Garber (Thomas Andrews)

The remembered builder of the Titanic ship was played by actor Victor Garber, whom we have seen in different productions throughout his career. At 74 years old, we have seen him in comedy, romance, action and even superhero movies; for example, “Legally Blonde”, “Annie”, “Selfless” and the series “The Flash” and “Legends of tomorrow”.

Photo: Composition LR/20th Century Fox/Banff World Media Festival

Frances Fisher (Ruth Dewitt)

Currently, the actress who gave life to Rose’s mother, Frances Fisher, is 71 years old and has been part of productions such as “The sinner”, “Resurrection”, “The roommate”, “Eureka” and “Calendar love”.

Photo: composition LR/20th Century Fox/The Hollywood Reporter

Bernard Hill (Captain Smith)

Bernard Hill was commissioned to play Captain Smith of the Titanic and is currently 78 years old. He has also participated in other famous productions, such as the “Lord of the Rings” saga.

Photo: composition LR/20th Century Fox/The Hollywood Reporter

Kathy Bates (Molly Brown)

Kathleen Doyle Bates, better known as Kathy Bates, is an actress who, at 74 years of age, has participated in multiple film projects. Some of them are “Charlotte’s Web”, “Around the World in 80 Days”, “The Office”, “American Horror Story”, etc.

Photo: composition LR/20th Century Fox/TV Fanatic

Ioan Gruffudd (Fifth Officer Harold Lowe)

Best known for his role in “Fantastic Four,” Ioan Gruffudd is the actor who played Officer Harold Lowe, who rescues Rose while searching for survivors. He has also participated in the live action of the movie “102 Dalmatians”.