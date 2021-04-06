It has been a long and busy 5 years since the successful and well received Titanfall 2 was released, managing to create a great community. The truth is that the video game has been a trend on Twitter in recent days, because Titanfall fans are asking for a new game in the Saga. All of the above has occurred as a result of the News coming to Apex Legends on the occasion of Titanfall 2.

Recently, Respawn Entertainment announced the news that will come to the next season of its successful Battle Royale Apex Legends, which will add a lot of Titanfall content. While this news excited fans, it was the requests of those who miss and advocate for a new Titanfall 3 that mattered the most, sparking a wave of conversations and hashtags that ended up trending on Twitter.

Titanfall fans ask for a new game in the Saga

The communities of both games were delighted with the announcement of the new content, which brings back the Titanfall universe. However, many thought that the trend was for a new game in the saga, generating frustration and sadness in the community. Fans of the saga are crying out for a new title, since it has been a long time without having specific news about it, but pure rumors.

Respawn Entertainment recently opened a new studio thanks to the success that Apex Legends has had. While this may not mean much of a thing, could be the way to a future development of Titanfall 3. The above, according to comments Gamerant, would be intended for a team to work only on the ongoing development of Apex Legends, while the other could be working on content related to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, or the full development of Titanfall 3.

I legit dont understand why respawn is hyping up titanfall fans with “titanfall in apex” when they SHOULD know that the only thing titanfall fans want is Titanfall 3 pic.twitter.com/FNvm8ZO55j – HoboCat (@HoboDragon) April 4, 2021

The truth is that now everything depends on Respawn Entertainment, since According to EA director Laura Miele, they will give the studio greater creative freedom in the future responsible for Titanfall. This means that the development of the title it just depends on when Respawn Entertainment thinks it’s relevant which is the right time to start the journey.