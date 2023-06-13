Mohameed Alavi, a former developer of Respawn Entertainment, stated that the studio had started work on Titanfall 3but that the project was canceled after 10 months of work in favor of Apex Legendswhich as we know has turned out to be a huge success.

In an interview with The Burnnetwork, Alavi explained that while the project was starting to take shape, the Respawn team realized that they were not satisfied and that “a revolutionary element was missing”. Just around that time PUBG rose to prominence, followed by Fortnite, which gave the developers the idea of try the road of Battle Royalethus starting work on Apex Legends.

“Titanfall 2 came out and it got its act together and we were like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do Titanfall 3.’ And we’ve been working on it for ten months,” said Alavi. “I mean, we had new technology, more missions, first playable parts that were as good if not better than anything we’ve done before. Better, but not game-changing. We didn’t have the same feeling as Titanfall 2, where we were making something revolutionary.”

“We were trying to fix multiplayer issues, from Titanfall 1 to 2, and then again from 2 to 3, and the multiplayer team was dying. And then PUBG came out.” Some of the team started playing it until at one point they “made a battle royale map with classes from Titanfall 3”.

According to Alavi’s reconstruction, from then on the team abandoned the idea of ​​making a sequel to Titanfall 2 and internally experimented with the first ideas for Apex Legends in great secrecy, so much so that not even EA discovered the team’s intentions until after six months . In hindsight, it turned out to be a successful bet, considering the success that the battle royale has been enjoying from 2019 to today.

We specify in any case that Respawn Entertainment could pick up the series again titanfall. It is a hypothesis that does not even exclude Vince Zampella, the studio boss, who admitted that the team would like to make a new game at the right time and with the right idea. We’ll see.