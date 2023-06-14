v

“Titanfall 2 He came out, he did his thing, and we said ‘Okay, we’re going to do Titanfall 3‘” Alavi said. “We work in Titanfall 3 for 10 months seriously. We had the technology and several missions going. But I want to make it clear that it was just an incremental improvement, it was not revolutionary.”

Alavi added that, in the end, a combination of team multiplayer difficulties to make multiplayer accessible and the explosive success of the battle royale genre led Respawn to enter that genre. A prototype was made, it sparked interest throughout the company, and the studio began work on it. Apex Legends.

“We came back from vacation and we talked about it, and we said ‘we have to change course,’” Alavi said. “We literally canceled Titanfall 3 ourselves because we thought ‘we can make this game that will be Titanfall 2 but a little bit better, or we can do this thing that’s clearly amazing.’”

Respawn’s decision ultimately led to the rise of one of the most popular battle royale games at the moment, as Apex Legends has been a fixture in the genre since its release in 2019. Fans of titanfall still regularly call for a Titanfall 3but between work on an upcoming game of Star Wars (which is supposedly inspired by Dark Forces), the supervision of another game of Star Wars in EA and the continuous development of Apex LegendsRespawn has its hands full.

Respawn founder Vince Zampella isn’t opposed to the idea of ​​making Titanfall 3 at some point, but it would have to be the “right” thing to do before Respawn would commit to it.

“It is a franchise so loved by the fans and also by us. If it’s not the right time, the right idea, it just doesn’t make sense,” Zampella told Barron’s.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: titanfall It is an underappreciated franchise, I think it deserves more public and more exposure, surely when the third installment arrives, it will come with even more things than the original project did not offer.