Titanfall 3 Will it come sooner or later? Vince Zampella wants to do it, but clarified two concepts: the first is that at this moment the game is not in development nor are there any plans “dedicated” to the project; the second is that all this will happen only and only at the right time and with the right idea: anything else would make no sense.

Respawn said last September that nothing has been done yet for Titanfall 3, which still seems strange: given the extraordinary popularity of Apex Legends, which has exceeded 100 million players and is set in the same universe, it is surprising that both wanted to return to the starting franchise.

“We’re not working on Titanfall 3 right now,” Zampella said. “I’d hate it if I said yes and then people were disappointed that you didn’t get out. The most honest answer I can give is that it would be great to see that happen, but there are no definite plans.”

“It has to be the right project,” explained the founder of Respawn Entertainment. “We’re talking about a franchise so loved by the fans and by us: if it doesn’t come at the right time and with the right idea, then it simply won’t make sense.”

“Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe, isn’t it? You have to figure out how you can make a game that doesn’t confuse those who are Apex Legends fans but not necessarily Titanfall fans. A difficult question to answer, but again, that would be great if that happens.”