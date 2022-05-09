Jeff Grubb, a well-known journalist and leaker of the gaming industry, said that Titanfall 3 exists and is already available. In fact, the man claims that it is Apex Legends and this is what the Nvidia leak would refer to.

Grubb’s claim comes straight from Twitter, where he claims that “Titanfall 3 from Nvidia’s leak is real! It’s already been released and it’s called Apex Legends.” In a second tweet, the journalist jokingly stated that his statements are often transformed into leaks but that, in this case, no one listens to him and everyone continues to talk about the release of Titanfall 3.

Titanfall 2

All this was born after some pre-order packages of Titanfall 3, coming from Germany, circulated through the social networks. As we have already reported, however, it is not anything “real”. An employee of the chain explained that pre-orders for that game have been available since 2019 and that there is nothing secret behind them. The chain simply made pre-orders available even though the game was not announced.

Respawn also stated that nothing has moved yet regarding Titanfall 3, while stating that the saga is the centerpiece of their development team.