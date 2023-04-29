Respawn CEO, Vince Zampellarevealed that he does not rule out the possibility of a Titanfall 3 being developed in the future, but only with «the right idea at the right time»

In an interview given to Barron’sZampella confirmed that there are currently no plans for a third installment of Titanfall and that the development team he is not currently working on anything related to a new game in the franchise. Despite this he has not ruled out the possibility that things may change in the future:

I hate to say yes then people latch on to that hope and criticize you when we don’t keep our promise. The correct answer is that I’d like to see it done, but there has to be the right idea. It’s such a beloved franchise by the fans and by us as well. If it’s not the right time, with the right idea, then there’s no point in doing it.

Zampella then reflected on the difficulty of satisfying both longtime Titanfall fans and those who approached the franchise through the spin-off Apex Legendsset in same universe:

How do you do something that doesn’t confuse people who are fans of Apex Legends but aren’t necessarily fans of Titanfall as well? It is a difficult question to answer.

In conclusion, Vince Zampella does not rule out that a third chapter could be developed, but currently there are no ideas or plans about it.