Titanfall 2 has returned to the fore in the past few hours, thanks to a very strong discount on Steam. In fact, the game can be purchased for € 2.99, i.e. with a 90% discount on the standard price. The discounted price has greatly increased the sales of the game, simultaneously increasing the peak of players connected at the same time, which in some cases has exceeded 20,000 units, where before the discount the daily peaks struggled to exceed 2,000 units. In short, the number of active players seems to have increased tenfold.

It’s not the first time this has happened. Titanfall 2 had already experienced a similar flashback in the past, always in the face of promotional initiatives.

Titanfall 2 on Steam