Respawn seems to have quietly patched Titanfall 2.

Back in 2021, Respawn sought to reassure concerned Titanfall 2 players after reports of a security vulnerability caused some to uninstall the game.

For a long time, however, very little was done for Titanfall 2’s small but dedicated fanbase, but now it seems Respawn has not only addressed the server issues, but also got Titanfall fans excited that something new may be on the horizon, too.

“Titanfall 2 servers appear to be fixed by Respawn. (yes, this is real!!!)” declared a now pinned thread on the Titanfall subreddit.

“More specifically, just to clear up any misconceptions, what got fixed was the matchmaking. You no longer get disconnected while searching for a match. Getting disconnected while in a game or sever lag hasn’t been happening for nearly two years now.”



But there’s more. It seems that other bugs and glitches that have long marred the fan-favorite shooter have also been addressed, playlists have been quietly updated, and an update to Apex Legends – a game that shares both its developer and its universe with Titanfall, of course – has some fans convinced that Respawn is quietly communicating with them to tease that a third installation may be in development.

Apex’s latest update ends with: “Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie…. 1394521200 1477638000 1549267200″ If you search for these numbers, each one represents the release date of Titanfall 1, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends in Unix time. What the current.. pic.twitter.com/37d8mRrJcZ — Iniquity/Derek (@Iniqu1ty) September 14, 2023

“Apex’s latest update ends with: Incoming Transmission…. Subject: Nessie…. 1394521200 1477638000 1549267200,” explains @Iniqu1ty on X/Twitter.

“If you search for these numbers, each one represents the release date of Titanfall 1, Titanfall 2, and Apex Legends in Unix time. What the current…”

Cold hard proof? Sadly not. But you have to admit that the timing is certainly suspicious, particularly as Titanfall 2 fans had been calling out for Respawn to address the servers for years, not merely a month or two. We’ll watch this space and let you know if anything else exciting pops up.

Respawn CEO Vince Zampella recently revealed that he would “love to see” a third Titanfall game, albeit at “the right moment in time.”

In an interview, Zampella acknowledged that while the studio didn’t have “exact dedicated plans” and was not “working on anything currently” connected to a new Titanfall game, “it’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for [Respawn developers]”.

Just a few months later, however, we learned that Titanfall 3 was in development for almost a year before it was canceled for Apex Legends.

Former Titanfall designer Mohammad Alavi shared the story, saying: “Titanfall 2 came out, did what it did, and we were like okay, we’re going to make Titanfall 3′. And, we worked on Titanfall 3 for 10 months in earnest ”

But then the team returned from break after seeing the genre-defining impact PUBG: Battlegrounds was making, “talked about it,” and we were like “yeah… we need to pivot’,” Alavi admitted.

“We literally canceled Titanfall 3 ourselves because we were like ‘we can make this game and it’ll be Titanfall 2 plus a little bit better, or we can make [Apex Legends] which is clearly amazing.”