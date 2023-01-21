Electronic Arts is selling Titanfall 2 on Steam to his lowest price Of always: €2.99, i.e. with a 90% discount on the base price. A cappuccino at the bar with a plain croissant.

The opportunity to practice such an offer are the sales for the Chinese New Year, this year treated by the Valve platform as a secondary event, but still exploited by many publishers to sell a few more copies of their titles. Among other offers from EA, Need For Speed ​​Unbound at 50% discount (34.99€ instead of 69.99€), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at 88% discount (4.79€ instead of 39, €99) and F1 22 at a 70% discount (€17.99 instead of €59.99).

Titanfall 2 is a popular shooter for several reasons. The main one is the excellent single player campaign, considered one of the best of modern FPS (although now dating back to 2016). The other is the lack of initial success, with long-distance recovery that has made it a cult title, so much so that many would like Respawn Entertainment to give it a real sequel. Difficult, given the success of Apex Legends, but asking costs nothing.