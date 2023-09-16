Something seems to be moving around Titanfall 2with Respawn Entertainment publishing the first major update for the game after years of total inactivity, reactivating the servers and making people think of other possible ones news coming soonalso considering a mysterious mention within Apex Legends.

The update published in the last few hours for Titanfall 2 includes several improvements to the matchmakingthe stability of the servers and other measures which, in fact, have made the game fully usable in online multiplayer again, after years of inactivity on the part of the developers.

The update went live these days and, from that moment, the standard rotation of mode of the game, with also new additions and the return of already seen modes that had been deactivated. However, the fixes cover a very broad territory, which also includes improvements to individual maps and gameplay.