Titans has mastered the Basketball League In recent times, it has been the strongest team in the tournament, no one can beat it, it has a good structure, but that has not allowed it to have a good economic base to sustain itself.

And that is a costly thing, which is why its leaders have announced that they will not take part in the second half of the tournament.

“We are preparing the statement to explain to the fans. Titanes depends on many things. We have received support from businessmen, the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office from the beginning, but obviously the team members made a five-year investment plan and there are some things that have not been fulfilled and that worry us,” he told El Heraldo. Alberto Caparroso, team president.

He added: “The two main sources of income are television rights, sports results and income from fans. We had set goals that have not been met and we have not seen a return on the investment we have made.”

The leader told the newspaper from the capital of the Atlantic that the investment of the partners five years ago has already ended and that they do not have sponsors to support the quintet.

“We have exhausted our membership capacity and we still have zero pesos for television rights, We have not received anything for being champions or for participating internationally. We have not achieved the goal we had in ticket sales, we have sold very little in the regular season. The support is not what we expected. We no longer have a way to continue investing in the team,” he said.

He added: “We are currently negotiating with an investment fund. We do not have a mass consumption brand, we work on specific issues. We have been losing and losing profits and we are not happy with the League model, of playing two tournaments a year, We consider it to be too much of a burden and it would be much easier.”

