The final series of Colombian basketball started between Caribbean Storm and Titansthis Monday, in a series that will be for the winner of three games.

Titanes de Barranquilla came out onto the woodwork of the Ginny Bay Coliseum in San Andrés with the characteristic physical impetus of Tomás Diaz’s team to face Iván Garcia’s team. The open three-pointers and the layups made due to defensive errors by the Caribbean Storm put the Titanes ahead on the scoreboard after the first 10 minutes of play.

For the second quarter of the match, the movement of the ball offered by Caribbean Storm brought the islanders closer on the scoreboard, but Titanes’ offensive rotation allowed the Barranquilla quintet to find open three-pointers, courtesy of Jhornan Zamora, Tony Trocha and Ernesto Oglivie.

Similarly, in the first half of the game, the team led by Tomás Diaz prevailed in the rebounding contest and obtained 20 points in the paint plus 11 on second chance to conclude the first half 28-43 in favor of Titanes.

In the third quarter, the offensive disposition of the Caribbean Storm changed and tightened the score and in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter they would score 16 points to put the game back to 2 possessions.

The islanders’ offense was strengthened, however, in Titanes’ movement of the ball, they managed to move Andrés Ibarguen away from the low post, which on several occasions left open spaces for Ernesto Oglivie to score under the basket.

Caribbean Storm reached the last quarter with defensive corrections and a high offensive intensity that allowed them to equalize the score with 6 minutes left in the game. Until the last minute of the game, the islanders tried to get ahead on the scoreboard, but Titanes managed to pass their bad moment in the game by taking the ball inside with Oglivie to put the rojiblancos away on the scoreboard.

With 25 seconds left to play and with possession for the Titanes, Ernesto Oglivie attempted the layup that would define the victory for the Titanes, but a block by Josymar Ayarza sent the game into overtime.

Established in overtime, Titanes brought out the champion hierarchy against Caribbean Storm and would end up taking the victory with a score of 76-85.

The MVP of the match was the Panamanian Ernesto Oglivie with a double-double of 25 PTS, 17 REB and 1 AST. For Caribbean Storm, the most outstanding player was Andrés Ibarguen with 13 PTS, 12 REB and 3 AST.

Tomás Diaz, Titanes coach, commented on his team’s victory: “In extra time the team maintained its offensive intensity. The hierarchy of our team is the one that is taking precedence in any situation. Tomorrow we will try to keep the team healthy, we don’t know how the rival will come, but it depends on us, it will be a more tactical job. The physical exhaustion was noticeable today, tomorrow you have to play with your head more than with the energy that each of the teams have”.

“We came from back to front, we didn’t work the right defense and they converted. It’s a matter of correcting, we tried to adjust, but we didn’t score and that was one of the situations where our advantage slipped away”, said Iván Garcia, Caribbean Storm coach.

The second game of the finals will be played tomorrow starting at 8:40 PM at the Ginny Bay Coliseum on the island of San Andrés.

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION

