Undestroyable. invincible. Titanes de Barranquilla continues to write its name in golden letters in the history of Colombian professional basketballby becoming the only team in the country to win its seventh consecutive crown, after defeating the Caribbean Storm 97-74 on Thursday night.

The seven-time champion

The Elías Chegwin Coliseum in Barranquilla dressed for the occasion, an incredible audience packed the stage on Calle 72 and became the sixth man of the night, to wait for his team that would be crowned for the first time before their audience.

The other six times were in Cali on three occasions, two in San Andrés and one in Buenaventura.

With an experienced player base from international basketball, coupled with the new blood of emerging talent at the local and national level, Titanes embroidered their title from the beginning of the championship and tonight they only ratified itextending a record that at the moment seems impossible to achieve.

During the tournament, the quintet led by Tomás Díaz from Cartagena only lost two games, in the group stage against Caribbean and against Piratas de Bogotá in the semifinal.

The samarium Soren De Luque, a tireless fighter for these Titans, was chosen MVP of the match, after being the top scorer for the Titans in the game with 20 points. He also had eight rebounds, 6 defensive and two offensive. And he contributed three assists.

The game was even during the first three two quarters. The visit had a Michael Jackson ‘on fire’, who scored 27 points, 12 of them were from triples.

But Titanes, encouraged by their fans, managed to unbalance in the last two quarters, thanks to the quality of Panamanian Ernesto Oglivie, who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

For his part, Puerto Rican Jonathan Rodríguez, chosen MVP of the season, had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

In the end, the difference on the board was such that people began to chant “Champion, Titans champion!”, before the buzzer sounded.

Victory was already a fact. Titanes does not know how to do anything other than win and lift trophies.

