Titanes, Colombian basketball champion for the seventh consecutive time!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Vanexa Romero, THE TIME
The project of the Barranquilleros continues without finding a contender.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 24, 2022, 10:30 PM
Although this semester he had to fight a little more, Titanes de Barranquilla reigned again.
Titans, the seven-time champion
Tomas Díaz’s quintet defeated the Caribbean Storm 97-74 this Thursday at his home, at the Elías Chegwin, in the third game of the final of the Colombian basketball league and he was crowned champion for the seventh consecutive time.
In this last game, as in the two previous ones, Caribbean again sold the defeat expensive. However, entered the third quarter, the gasoline of the sanandresanos ran out.
In the end, with the encouragement of their people, the Barranquillas crowned the feat: They are the first team to be seven times champion in Colombia.
“The most important thing is that the fans supported us and we were able to meet our expectations. It’s something we wanted for a while, to consolidate and grow as the brand we are: Titanes”, declared Professor Díaz, after the meeting.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 24, 2022, 10:30 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Titanes #Colombian #basketball #champion #seventh #consecutive #time
Leave a Reply