Friday, November 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Titanes, Colombian basketball champion for the seventh consecutive time!

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Titans of Barranquilla
Photo:

Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

The project of the Barranquilleros continues without finding a contender.

See also  Van Aert among the great: inflames the stage, outdoes the rivals and triumphs in yellow

Although this semester he had to fight a little more, Titanes de Barranquilla reigned again.

Titans, the seven-time champion

Photo:

Courtesy Professional Basketball Division

Tomas Díaz’s quintet defeated the Caribbean Storm 97-74 this Thursday at his home, at the Elías Chegwin, in the third game of the final of the Colombian basketball league and he was crowned champion for the seventh consecutive time.

In this last game, as in the two previous ones, Caribbean again sold the defeat expensive. However, entered the third quarter, the gasoline of the sanandresanos ran out.

In the end, with the encouragement of their people, the Barranquillas crowned the feat: They are the first team to be seven times champion in Colombia.

“The most important thing is that the fans supported us and we were able to meet our expectations. It’s something we wanted for a while, to consolidate and grow as the brand we are: Titanes”, declared Professor Díaz, after the meeting.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Titanes #Colombian #basketball #champion #seventh #consecutive #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The plane with captured Russian servicemen landed in Chkalovsky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.