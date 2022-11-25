Titanes, Colombian basketball champion for the seventh consecutive time!

Although this semester he had to fight a little more, Titanes de Barranquilla reigned again.

Titans, the seven-time champion

Photo: Courtesy Professional Basketball Division

Tomas Díaz’s quintet defeated the Caribbean Storm 97-74 this Thursday at his home, at the Elías Chegwin, in the third game of the final of the Colombian basketball league and he was crowned champion for the seventh consecutive time.

In this last game, as in the two previous ones, Caribbean again sold the defeat expensive. However, entered the third quarter, the gasoline of the sanandresanos ran out.

In the end, with the encouragement of their people, the Barranquillas crowned the feat: They are the first team to be seven times champion in Colombia.

“The most important thing is that the fans supported us and we were able to meet our expectations. It’s something we wanted for a while, to consolidate and grow as the brand we are: Titanes”, declared Professor Díaz, after the meeting.

