Why did the Titanic submersible implode on the Titanic expedition? Submarine pilot Philippe Epelbaum says OceanGate billionaire Stockton Rush was just lucky until then.

Munich/Engelberg – Five people are dead. They wanted to see the wreck of the Titanic and got into the submersible “Titan”. It imploded less than two hours after submerging. Over a week later, the crushed debris was recovered. No chance of survival for the passengers.

How did the Titanic voyages go so well for so long? Swiss submarine expert says OceanGate was lucky

Numerous former Titanic tourists described the mini-submarine as improvised and unsafe. But how can it be that the self-made diving capsule survived the Titanic voyage several times, but now failed completely?

Apparently, operator Stockton Rush was lucky on several occasions until the death trip, in which he was also on board, says Philippe Epelbaum in an interview Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The 60-year-old operates the only submarine for Swiss lakes and offers dives for tourists with his company Subspirit.

‘Titan’ scuba capsule never tested: ‘No certification body willing to certify it’

“Basically, it’s a matter of luck in that he couldn’t rely on any experience with the material,” says Epelbaum. The Swiss explains: “No submarine has ever been built from such a material, which is why no certification company was willing to certify it.”

In fact, the “Titan” went on a Titanic mission without a seal of quality. There is no independent expertise for the mini-submarine. Corresponding reports DailyMail confirmed themselves. Rush presented the submersible three years ago, but did not present a test option. “Titan” is so innovative that the OceanGate founder would have had to wait years to find a provider who could carry out the certification.

In contrast to other diving companions, the pressure hull of the “Titan” is not made of metal but of carbon fibers.

OceanGate boss “just pulled it off”: was Stockton Rush his Titanic passion fatal?

“A submarine must be built from materials that can withstand the pressure conditions at maximum depth,” says Epelbaum. And: “A safety factor must also be taken into account.” Rush was certain that the carbon fibers would hold up. But he could not refer to tests, let alone add a safety factor.

“The ‘Titan’ submersible had no certification. The operator simply pulled it off in international waters and took the entire risk,” states Epelbaum. Rush wanted to go to the Titanic and in international waters there is no authority that could prohibit him from doing so with his submarine.

Has the billionaire’s passion become his undoing? “If you do something like this, you always need an independent expert to check it out to rule out risks,” says Epelbaum. “If you build it yourself, you could see it through rose-colored glasses. It’s important that someone is there who isn’t biased.” Epelbaum still doesn’t want to call the inventor of “Titan” a “crazy”, he sees him more as a daring pioneer.

Suddenly there was an implosion: Was there a safety checklist for the “Titan”? inspections are mandatory

The Subspirit CEO suspects that the “Titan” was not up to the pressure under water. This is supported by the fact that, by all appearances, an implosion took place. Epelbaum also believes in this: “If water had gotten in through a small leak, the devices would have worked long enough for the crew to be able to report an emergency. But the break in communication came suddenly. That speaks for an implosion.”

He adds: “If the evidence to date is that an implosion occurred, I would have a hard time assuming that the material was not up to the pressure.” Minor damage from previous dives may have been overlooked. “Deformations do not have to be visible. However, they can occur at the predetermined breaking points and it is precisely at these points that the submarine breaks,” explains the experienced submarine pilot.

Passenger aircraft, which also have to withstand high pressure loads – just in the opposite way to a submarine – are therefore regularly X-rayed or examined with ultrasound. It should be handled similarly with the underwater companions. “During operation, we do not speak of tests, but of absolutely necessary inspections,” says Epelbaum, “some inspections are part of the checklists and must therefore be carried out before each use, others, for example, monthly.” Which checklists OceanGate complied with for the “Titan”. , or if there were any at all, is not known. Lawyers expect “enormous claims for damages” against OceanGate. Waivers and diving in international waters do not change that. (moe)