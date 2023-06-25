After the event that occurred on the Ocean Gate company’s submersible, which suffered a implosion After the dive he was going to see the remains of the Titanic, which caused the death of its five crew members. It has been known that the company had been questioned before about the security protocols they used.

After this unfortunate loss, it was confirmed that warnings about the safety of the Titan submersible were repeatedly rejected by Stockton RushCEO of OceanGate, the company that developed the vessel, according to the BBC.

In these messages that the BBC, via email, which were exchanged between Rush and deep-sea exploration specialist Rob McCallum, it is evident that McCallum urged Rush to stop the use of the submersible until it was classified by an independent body.

Additionally, the outlet reported that McCallum expressed his concern about the risk Rush was putting on its customers by not seeking certification for the Titan.

“I think that you are potentially placing yourself and your clients in a dangerous dynamic,” McCallum told the OceanGate founder in March 2018, the aforementioned media indicates.

Rush, before this, the media learned that he responded: “We’ve heard the unfounded cries of ‘you’re going to kill someone’ far too often”expressed by mail. “I take this as a serious personal insult.”

McCallum cautioned about the risks involved and the need for testing and certification before using the Titan for commercial operations. He noted that much more was at stake than the vessel itself, and that Rush was putting the entire industry at risk.

The OceanGate company, founded by Rush in 2009, offered customers the opportunity to take voyages to the depths of the sea, including the Titanic wreck site, aboard the Titan for a price of $250,000. The vessel was never certified or classified.

Industry experts raised concerns about the Titan’s safety and questioned how private sector deep-sea expeditions are regulated. The experimental design of the boat and the carbon fiber material used to build it were mentioned as points of concern.

McCallum and other industry leaders previously warned Rush of potential “catastrophic” problems that could arise from OceanGate’s approach and the lack of independent certification for the Titan, the BBC learned.

The dismissal of the warnings and the lack of certification of the submersible have raised questions about the safety and regulation of deep-sea expeditions carried out by private companies.

