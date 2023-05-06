Directors of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI are summoned to a meeting at the White House by AI

Fake ChatGPT applications detected in official app stores

What Mexicans search for the most on Google for Mother’s Day

Scientists manage to see through the eyes of a mouse using AI

Saturn’s largest moon Titan It has become the object of study by NASA astronomers and scientists, since this natural satellite has lakes and liquid oceans.

These liquid bodies are not made of water, since they are composed of hydrocarbons such as methane and ethane. This characteristic makes Titan unique as it is the only astronomical body of its kind in the Solar System that has this type of hydrocarbons in a liquid state on its surface.

These qualities in Saturn’s largest moon have led researchers to investigate more about the so-called frost moon. Researchers believe that this huge celestial body could harbor oceans of liquid water and even some type of microscopic life.

Titan Features

Titan is the second largest moon in the Solar System, its dimensions are greater than the planet Mercury.

Within the Solar System, Titan is the only known place other than Earth where rain occurs and rivers, lakes, and oceans exist.

Titan’s surface is rock hard, and much of this cold moon is frozen to its surface.

Due to the presence of liquid, possibly water, Titan could be a good place for the development of life as we know it on Earth.

Titan orbits Saturn, which orbits the Sun at a distance of approximately 1.4 billion kilometers, about 10 times farther than Earth’s orbit.

#Titan #satellite #Solar #System #oceans #high #probability #life