Titan submarine, some experts believe the implosion is due to the mode of transport to the sinking site of the Titanic

To find out the causes of the sinking of the submarine Titan it will take about 18 months but a new theory has emerged among experts that the ship that carried him to the Titanic site was far too cheap and would have somehow damaged the vessel. The choice of OceanGate it would be dictated by cutting costs as much as possible and making exploration more profitable.

Some engineers explained to the New York Times that one of the reasons for the Titan could implode would be the way it was transported to the wreck area of ​​the Titanic by the “mother ship”. Comparing the submarine of OceanGate with Alvinthe US government research submarine that has safely completed more than 4,500 deep-sea dives since 1973, there are reportedly major design and protocol changes that have made the Titan less safe.

