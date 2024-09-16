Do you remember? the story of the Titan, the submarine disappeared into thin air and then imploded in the waters of the North Atlantic? It was June 2023. Now, the details are emerging of what happened in the moments preceding the disaster. And one last message from the submarine. “All is well here.”. Then, the sinking and the silence. A tragedy that has remained in the collective memory and which has caused the all five people on board diedincluding Stockton Rush, co-founder of OceanGate, the Washington state company that owns the submarine.

Titan Submarine, OceanGate Company Sells a Submarine: Here’s What the Antipodes Looks Like



The investigative hearing and the reconstruction

That last message is a detail that emerged from the animated reconstruction of the tragedy presented by the U.S. Coast Guard at the investigative hearing on the ongoing case in Charleston, South Carolina. The crew aboard the Titan was, in fact, communicating with support personnel aboard the Polar Prince via text messages, according to the report. During the Titan’s descent into the depths, the Polar Prince repeatedly asked the submersible’s crew to provide information on the vessel’s depth and weight. Then he lost contact. Polar Prince then sent out several messages asking if the Titan could still see the ship on its onboard display. One of the last replies from the submersible was, in fact, “All good here.”

The wreckage of the Titan, the submarine that imploded near the Titanic, returns to shore



The meaning and purpose of the hearing

The purpose of the hearing is to “discover the facts surrounding the incident and develop recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” the Coast Guard says. in a statement released in early September. The recommendations will be presented to the Coast Guard Commandant at the end of the process. “There are no words that can alleviate the loss of the families affected by this tragic accident,” said Jason Neubauer of the Coast Guard Office of Investigations, who led the hearing. “But we hope this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent something like this from happening again,” he added. Coast Guard officials also provided an overview of the Titan’s historyclaiming that the submarine’s hull had never been subjected to third-party inspections. The submarine had also been exposed to the elements during the seven months it was stationary in 2022 and 2023. The tragedy has sparked a debate about the future of undersea exploration and led OceanGate to suspend exploration and commercial operations.