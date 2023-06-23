Titan, the director of Titanic: “Experts unheeded, striking similarities to the tragedy of 1912”

“Our community members were very concerned about this submarine. Some of the most senior members of the deep diving engineering community also wrote letters to the company, saying what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and needed to be certified.

It is James Cameron’s harsh attack after the Titan submarine disaster. In an interview with Abc, the Canadian director, author of blockbusters such as “Titanic”, “Terminator” and “Avatar”, lashed out against the company that organized the disastrous expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, retracing some of the criticisms that diving experts had addressed to OceanGate in recent months.

‘Titanic’ director James Cameron on the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of Titan submersible: “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an icefield.” pic.twitter.com/vO8JkCXS5f — ABC News (@ABC) June 22, 2023

In addition to being known as a director of successful films, Cameron is also a great enthusiast and expert in deep diving, so much so that in 2012 he became the first person to reach the bottom of the Mariana Fosso solo.

“I’ve been there many times and I know the wreck site (of the Titanic, ed) very well,” Cameron began. “I made 33 dives: I actually calculated that I spent more time on the ship than the captain did at the time”, added the director, recalling that he also made “a submarine to go to the deepest point of the ocean , three times deeper than the Titanic. So I understand the engineering issues associated with building this type of vehicle and all the safety protocols that need to be followed.”

“It is absolutely vital that people understand the message, that deep diving is a mature discipline,” he stressed. “From the early 1960s in which a few accidents occurred, without anyone losing their lives, until now more time has passed than between Kitty Hawk (place of the first flight of a powered plane, ed) and the flight of the first 747. In that period of time we have clearly improved the certification protocols that [seguono] all other deep-sea vehicles that take passengers all over the world, much less paid passengers, except this one”.

According to Cameron, the precedents of the last few decades speak for themselves: “Not only have there been no victims but there has also never been an accident so serious as to require the intervention of so many resources on a single site”. “Obviously this is the nightmare we’ve all had to live with

since we have chosen this field, that of deep-sea expeditions”, he continued, describing the implosion as an eventuality that all insiders “always keep in mind”. “We spend so much time and energy on this and we use all the computer tools available,” she said, recalling the efforts to design the vehicle that reached “Challenger Deep”, the deepest point of the Mariana Trench. For more than three years,[weonlyworkedonthecomputerbeforeweevenbuiltitandofcoursewedidthepressuretestsagainandagainThisisamaturediscipline”shereiterated[abbiamolavoratosolosulcomputerprimaancoradicostruirloeovviamenteabbiamosvoltoitestperlapressioneapiùripreseQuestaèunadisciplinamatura”haribadito

CEO Stockton Rush: “I have broken some rules to make this. (…) The carbon fiber and titanium there is a rule that you don’t do that. Well, I did.“#Titanic #OceanGate #Titan pic.twitter.com/XuUAMuCJ2v — stonking.com (@stonking) June 22, 2023

“Our community members were very concerned about this submarine,” he continued. “Some of the more senior members of the deep diving engineering community have also written letters to the company saying what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and needed to be certified. I am amazed by the similarities to the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned of the presence of ice in front of his ship yet charged at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night resulting in the deaths of many people. And now that a very similar tragedy where warnings have gone unheeded could happen in the exact same place, with all the diving happening all over the world, I think is truly amazing and quite surreal.” Cameron later recalled one of the victims to “the legendary French submarine pilot” Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet. “He was my friend, it’s a very small community. I had known PH for 25 years. That he tragically died like this is almost impossible for me to process.”