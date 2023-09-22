An enigma stalks the Titan disaster. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, was one of the world’s great submariners. So why did the Frenchman repeatedly dive to the Titanic in a submersible that many experts saw as a catastrophe waiting to happen?

“It is a matter of great perplexity,” said Victor L. Vescovo, a marine explorer who hired Nargeolet to supervise a series of deep dives.

Since the loss of the Titan and its crew on June 18, no answer has emerged. One theory holds that Nargeolet believed her underwater abilities would allow him to fix the Titan’s design flaws. Another considers his love for the 1912 shipwreck—he was known as “Mr. Titanic”—as if blinding him to danger. But Nargeolet may have had other motivations as well.

For decades, the submariner was feuding with Robert D. Ballard, an American oceanographer often credited with discovering the wreck in 1985. Their conflict centered on whether Titanic artifacts should be recovered. And he never left Nargeolet’s mind, not even in the hours before her final dive.

In 1986, Nargeolet began working for a French maritime agency that had helped find the Titanic. Starting in 1987, as a submersible pilot hired by an American company, he helped recover more than 5,500 artifacts, including candelabras, a bronze staircase cherub and a leather bag filled with sheet music and love letters. The big haul was a section of the Titanic’s hull that weighed 17 tons and featured a row of portholes.

In total, Nargeolet made 38 dives until the wreck. He eventually became director of underwater research for US-based RMS Titanic Inc., which had obtained exclusive salvage rights to the ship’s artifacts.

He saw the shipwreck as an archaeological site whose treasures could become star pieces in museums and exhibitions. He portrayed the exhibits as important for public education and for commemorating the more than 1,500 people who lost their lives.

In 2019, he served as Vescovo’s consultant for a dive to the wreck. The team judged that the wreckage of the liner was rapidly crumbling, damaged by rust, corrosive salts, microbes and sea creatures.

That shocked Nargeolet. “I am at the site of the Titanic,” he said via email to Jean Jarry, a French colleague who helped find the Titanic, on June 17 — the day before Nargeolet and four others died in the Titan’s final dive. . “In my opinion, the future of the Titanic, like that of all shipwrecks, is to disappear.”

If we want to preserve the memory of the Titanic, Nargeolet added, “now is the time we must do it.”

Ballard started on the same side as Nargeolet. In October 1985, he told the US Congress that he supported the recovery of sensitive objects found outside the hull. Then, when the French and Nargeolet recovered such artifacts, as well as parts of the ship’s interior, he backed off. Ballard became the public voice for conservation, arguing that the Titanic should remain intact.

He also called the ship’s rescuers grave robbers.

The French, including Nargeolet, deeply resented being called grave robbers and came to see Ballard as someone who was stealing credit for the ship’s discovery. The two fought openly, publishing letters and books as a duel.

“I felt a very strong sense of betrayal,” said Alfred S. McLaren, president emeritus of the Explorers Club of New York and a friend of Nargeolet. “It was something he talked about repeatedly. “It never left his mind.”

Michel L’Hour, a close friend of Nargeolet who headed France’s underwater archeology program, maintains that the dispute with Ballard played no role in Nargeolet’s risky dives and instead points to the submariner’s confidence in his technical skills. .

“I said, ‘Aren’t you a little scared?’” L’Hour recalled. Nargeolet said yes, but he believed he could help improve the Titan’s novel technology.

Nargeolet’s legacy will live on. RMS Titanic Inc. is planning further recoveries. At the top of the company’s list is one of Nargeolet’s dreams: rescuing the Marconi wireless telegraph, famous for transmitting the Titanic’s distress calls. The boats that responded helped save hundreds of lives.

The goal “is to inspire the next generation, the next him,” said Jessica Sanders, president of RMS Titanic.

By: WILLIAM J. BROAD and CATHERINE PORTER