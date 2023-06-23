A submarine that took five tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic disappeared in the waters of the Atlantic, a spokesman for the Boston Coast Guard told the British newspaper The Guardian. Both ships, drones that operate underwater and planes from the United States Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces carried out the search for the ‘Titan’ submarine, which disappeared on Sunday, June 18.

After the report of his disappearance, it was reported that the crew members were five people, including the British businessman Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Suleman Dawood and their father Shahzada Dawood.

Hamish Harding is an adventurous businessman residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; The man decided to be part of this excursion to the depths of the sea to see the remains of the Titanic from the Titan submarine of the American company OceanGate.

Upon entering the sea aboard the Titan, he wrote one last message, which he shared through his social networks. The tycoon noted in his post that he was proud to be part of ‘RMS Titanic’, a mission led by OcenGate Expeditions.

He added that due to the current conditions in Newfoundland, which is experiencing its worst winter in 40 years, it is likely that the mission is the only one of 2023 because of its difficulty.

In turn, he added that the crew had been trained for this small trip on the way to the Titanic and that they had explorers with experience in more than 30 dives. Finally, Harding indicated in networks:

A weather window just opened and we are going to try diving tomorrow

“A weather window has just opened and we are going to try to dive tomorrow. We started sailing from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, yesterday and we plan to start diving operations around 4 am tomorrow morning”

Finally, communication with the submersible was lost two hours after its descent in the waters of the Atlantic, So far, the United States or Canadian authorities have not been able to rescue the crew inside the Ocean Gate sinker.

