Titan Submarine | The US Coast Guard launched an investigation into the cause of the submarine’s destruction

A board of inquiry appointed by the US Coast Guard has collected the first evidence from the accident site.

of the United States The Coast Guard said on Sunday that it had started an investigation into the Titan submarine incident. The purpose of the investigation is to find out what caused the destruction. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Coast Guard has appointed a maritime investigation board to investigate the case.

“My primary goal is to prevent something like this from happening by making the necessary recommendations to improve maritime safety,” said the Coast Guard’s chief investigator and director of the Titan investigation. Jason Neubauer At a press conference in Boston.

He said that the investigative board is already collecting the first evidence, such as trash and fragments found at the scene.

According to Neubauer, the board of inquiry could also make recommendations on whether to seek possible civil or criminal sanctions.

A submarine Canada, which helped in the search, said on Saturday that it would conduct its own investigation into the accident.

The Polar Prince, which towed the submarine out to sea, is a cargo ship registered in Canada. It lost contact with the submarine about two hours after the dive began.

Titan submarine disappeared on Sunday, June 18, while transporting tourists to the wreck of the Titanic. There were a total of five people on board

The ship was searched for several days, until the authorities announced on Thursday that they had found pieces of it in the sea and estimated that the ship was destroyed.

All five passengers died in the accident.

The announcement ended a multinational search operation for the submarine, which received a lot of attention around the world. Examinations are still being carried out at the scene of the accident and evidence is being collected.

At a depth of almost 4 kilometers and about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic wreck, a debris field was found, which is suspected to have been created when the submarine was destroyed.