Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the French explorer in charge of research for RMS Titanic Inc., is one of five passengers aboard the Titan submarine who disappeared en route to the wreck of the Titanic. Nargeolet has extensive experience in the French Navy and has been involved in the discovery and recovery of items from the wreck. During the dive on Sunday 18 June, the submarine lost contact and could not be traced. It is unclear if she is still underwater or if she has surfaced with no means of communication.



