The BBC interview

During a television interview, Guillermo Sohnlein, the co-founder of the company that operated the submarine Titan was informed of the discovery of debris in the wreck of the Titanic. Shortly thereafter, the US Coast Guard announced that the submersible was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion, killing everyone on board and ending the five-day search. Five main fragments of the submersible were identified in the debris field, but no human remains were mentioned. Men aboard include British explorer Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, and French astronomer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.



02:42