Titan Submarine | “Supposed” human remains found in the wreckage of Titan

Pieces of Titan arrived on Wednesday in Newfoundland, Canada, aboard the Horizon Arctic ship.

Destroyed Human remains have been “presumably” found in the wreckage of the Titan submarine, says the US Coast Guard. The matter was reported by AFP and Reuters.

The wreck of the Titan is practically just scrap metal, as the ship was completely destroyed by collapsing in a pile during its diving trip. All five people on board died.

Titan went missing on Sunday, June 18. Last week Thursday, June 22, the authorities found the remains of the ship.