Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Titan Submarine | “Supposed” human remains found in the wreckage of Titan

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Titan Submarine | “Supposed” human remains found in the wreckage of Titan

Foreign countries|Titan submarine

Pieces of Titan arrived on Wednesday in Newfoundland, Canada, aboard the Horizon Arctic ship.

Destroyed Human remains have been “presumably” found in the wreckage of the Titan submarine, says the US Coast Guard. The matter was reported by AFP and Reuters.

Titan songs arrived on wednesday Aboard the Horizon Arctic ship to Newfoundland, Canada.

The wreck of the Titan is practically just scrap metal, as the ship was completely destroyed by collapsing in a pile during its diving trip. All five people on board died.

Titan went missing on Sunday, June 18. Last week Thursday, June 22, the authorities found the remains of the ship.

#Titan #Submarine #Supposed #human #remains #wreckage #Titan

See also  Bolsonarista family says crime in Paraná was not political
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Call of Duty: PlayStation deal will end after this year’s game

Call of Duty: PlayStation deal will end after this year's game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result