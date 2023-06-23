“I had two seats on the submarine Titan. Then I had to give up.” Jay Bloom, an American businessman, risked participating in the fatal dive of the Titan: the submarine, headed for the wreck of the Titanic, was destroyed by an implosion which caused the death of 5 passengers, including Stockton Rush. The founder of the OceanGate company, which built the Titan, tried to convince Bloom to get on board by also offering a $250,000 discount on tickets. Bloom, from his social channels, today publishes the screenshots of the messages sent and received in the long conversation.

“I decided to share a few messages I exchanged with Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, the company that built and operated the Titan submersible, which we have all been following for the past week. In February, Stockton asked my son and me Sean to go with him on the dive to the Titanic scheduled for May. Both May missions were postponed due to weather, the operation was postponed until June 18, the date of this trip. I have expressed concerns about safety and Stockton replied: ‘There is obviously a risk, but it is much safer than flying a helicopter or scuba diving. There has never been an injury in 35 years of “operations with” not military submarines.” I’m sure he really believed what he said. But he was totally off the mark. Passionately, he believed in what he was doing.

“The last time I saw Stockton in person was March 1st,” she says, adding that “he was absolutely convinced it was safer than a crosswalk. He gave me a book of photos signed by him and Paul Henri Nargeolet “, expert who lost his life aboard the Titan. “I told him that due to scheduled commitments I could not go until next year. Our spots went to Shahzada Dawood and his 19 year old son Suleman Dawood, 2 of the other 3 lives lost on this dive. For the last time : Stockton and others rest in peace”.