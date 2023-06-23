All passengers of the Titan “sadly dead”. The news was given by OceanGate, the company that managed the submarine that disappeared in the Atlantic, after the news that the wreckage located in the search area belongs to the Titan.

Although there are no official confirmations on board there would have been a British and a Pakistani businessman, the CEO of the company that organized the mission to search for the wreck of the Titanic and a French explorer. Among them Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British explorer and businessman, president of the aviation company Action Aviation which buys and sells aircraft, including business jets. It was he, on Sunday, who confirmed the presence of him on board the submarine.

Then there was Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, administrator of the Seti Institute, along with his son Suleman. Among the victims there would also be Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that organized the mission. According to a Facebook post he made before setting off, 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet is also believed to have been on board.