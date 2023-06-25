“CEO Rush thought carbon was safe.” What happened

Of the submarine Titan, imploded a few days in the depths of the Atlantic, there is no longer a trace. All the crew, unfortunately, did not make it. But the doubts about the construction of the “bolide” remain. About that Arnie Weissman, editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly, has revealed burning details. The Titan submarine was also built with “materials taken on a discount from Boeing“, the company that builds airplanes and which supplied OceanGate with recycled materials “that had passed the shelf life for use in airplanes”.

