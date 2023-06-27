Home page World

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

Five people died in the Titan submarine disaster. Now the question arises as to what legal and financial consequences this could have for the operator.

Munich – It has been sad certainty since Thursday (June 22) that all five passengers on the “Titan” mini-submarine probably died in an implosion. After a four-day search, a diving robot found debris on the seabed at a depth of 3,800 meters on Thursday, just a hundred meters from the Titanic.

In addition to the NTSB, the US National Authority for Transportation Safety, the US Coast Guard, the Canadian Police and the Canadian Transportation Safety Authority (TSB) are also investigating the accident.

“Titan” disaster: Canadian and US authorities investigate

The main goal of a senior investigative body of the US Coast Guard is to avoid similar incidents through recommendations, said the responsible chief investigator Jason Neubauer. The panel has already started collecting evidence. This included operations to secure rubble at the scene, he added.

The expert group could also make recommendations for possible civil or criminal sanctions if necessary. The Canadian police had previously announced that they were looking into criminal investigations. At the moment there is no suspicion of criminal activity, it said.

After the submarine tragedy: legal consequences for OceanGate?

Lawyers in Washington said that the company OceanGate, operator of the “Titan”, will face “enormous claims for damages” in the long run. This was reported by several agencies, citing US media. This is a circumstance that the fact that all participants of the Titanic expedition had to sign waivers in advance would not change anything.

For the “Titan” operator OceanGate, the accident could have criminal consequences. © OceanGate Expeditions/dpa

Personal injury attorney Neama Rahmani also believes a civil suit is “100 percent safe.” He reports that to people.com. “Prosecution is a bigger issue. It really depends: what did they know and what did they do as a result? Knowing how well known this is, it would not surprise me if those responsible were prosecuted.”

These costs could be borne by the operator

In addition to the legal consequences, the financial consequences are also uncertain. It is still unclear how the recovery of the remains and corpses will continue. “Relenting conditions” prevail at depth, according to Coast Guard Chief Rear Admiral John Mauger.

Regarding the cost of the search, Mauger said, “Under US law and Coast Guard policy, the Coast Guard does not charge for search and rescue operations.” The ocean is an “unforgiving environment.” “Every weekend there are risks taken when people with inadequate safety gear and training go on the water or boat intoxicated.”

“Titan” submarine implodes: criticism of OceanGate

According to various experts, the developers and operators of the submersible circumvented accepted standards and disregarded warnings. According to media reports, as early as 2018 a letter from the organization Marine Technology Society (MTS) warned of the experimental nature of the tourist offer and that the trips could end in disaster. The Titanic disaster is likely to have a major impact on future dives to the Titanic wreck. (jsch with dpa/afp)