Presumed human remains have been recovered within the wreck of the Titan, the submarine that imploded on a voyage to the Titanic. The United States Coast Guard reported, which will transport the fragments recovered in the North Atlantic to a US port where doctors will conduct a formal analysis of the remains. “The trials will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with insights into the cause of this tragedy. Much work remains to be done to understand the factors that led to the Titan’s catastrophic loss and ensure that a similar tragedy does not happen again,” said Jason Neubauer, chairman of the Marine Board of Investigation.

Read also

The news comes nearly a week after authorities announced they had found the wreck of the submarine, which disappeared while trying to descend to the ocean floor to explore the remains of the Titanic. The five crew aboard the submersible were likely killed instantly in a “catastrophic implosion,” the Coast Guard said last week.

Pieces of the vessel were brought ashore in Newfoundland, Canada yesterday morning, evidence that officials say should aid investigations into the tragedy and should answer questions about the vessel’s experimental design, safety standards and lack of certification.