The tragedy of the Titan submarine was “only a matter of time”. This is what James Cameron claims, explaining that OceanGate, the company that managed the submarine, which imploded during an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board, had been warned that “there could be a literally catastrophic event” and that he ” would never have come aboard.”

The ‘Titanic’ director and deep sea exploration veteran, in an interview with Good Morning America, compared the Titan accident to the sinking of the ocean liner in 1912: “The Titanic fascinates us because it looks like a colossal failure of some kind of system back then, and 1,500 people paid the price. The captain was given several warnings of ice ahead of his ship. Yet he charged at full speed into an ice field on a pitch dark moonless night , resulting in the deaths of many people. If that’s not a recipe for disaster, I don’t know what is, and they paid the price.”

In the case of the Titan, “those who were designing and managing the submersible had been warned both internally – apparently there was an engineer who abandoned the project because he didn’t believe in it – and by some of the most important members of the engineering community dealing of immersion, that there was a risk of catastrophic failure. And that’s exactly what happened.”

Cameron has acknowledged being one of them, telling the BBC that OceanGate “did the bare minimum” in building the submersible because the private company was “saving” and “didn’t get certified because they knew they wouldn’t pass.” “I was very suspicious of the technology they were using,” said Cameron, who has made 33 dives to the wreck of the Titanic. “I would never have entered that submarine“. And in another interview: “OceanGate should not have done what he was doing. I think it’s clear enough.”

Cameron, who in 2012 was one of the first to dive into the depths of the ocean with a submarine he designed himself, explained that after learning of what happened, he immediately thought of an implosion: “We had confirmation within the hour that there was a huge bang at the same time secondary communications were lost. Loss of transponder. Loss of communications. I knew what had happened. The sub had imploded. And the sensors probably warned of the disaster just before it happened “.